About this product
707 Headband is a Hybrid cross of Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. 707 Headband is recommended to treat depression, stress, and lack of focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.