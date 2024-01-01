Apples and Bananas is a Hybrid cross of [(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) X Blue Power] X Gelatti) and is a collab strain bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Pinene contribute to its flavor, taste, and aroma. Apples and Bananas is recommended for stress, anxiety, and pain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.