Apricot Chem is a Hybrid cross of Banana Punch GMO #12 and Sour Tangie. Its dominant terpenes are Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. Grown in a cGMP facility. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
