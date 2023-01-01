Black Lime Reserve is an Indica-dominant Hybrid cross of Northern Lights x ChemDawg x Purple Kush. This strain's dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its aroma, flavor, and potential effects. Black Lime Reserve is recommended for chronic pain, depression, headaches, and stress.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.