Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.
Blue Dream CBD effects
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.