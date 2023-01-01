Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid cross of Blueberry x Haze. Blue Dream's dominant terpenes, Myrcene and Pinene contribute to its overall effects and aroma. Blue Dream is recommended for enhancing creativity, focus, and improved mood.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.