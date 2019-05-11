About this strain
Bonkers was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.