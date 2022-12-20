About this product
A Curio Wellness classic. Bubba Kush is a Hybrid of OG Kush and Unknown. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Bubba Kush is recommended to treat insomnia, stress, and anxiety. Curio Everyday flower is machine trimmed in our cGMP certified facility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.