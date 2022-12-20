About this product
Captain’s Cake is a Hybrid cross of GSC and White Alien OG. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Captain’s Cake is recommended to treat muscle pain, stress, and may improve mood. Curio Wellness flower is grown, harvested, and cured in our cGMP facility. Machine Trimmed.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.