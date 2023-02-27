Cereal Milk is a Sativa dominant hybris cross of Y Life x Snowman. It's dominant terpenes Limonene and Pinene contribute to this strain's flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Cereal Milk is recommended for chronic pain, fatigue, nausea, and stress.
No product reviews
