Cereal Milk | Exclusive Flower

by Curio Wellness
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Cereal Milk is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Y Life with Snowman. This strain is often recommended for chronic pain, fatigue, nausea, and stress. With its unique genetic combination, Cereal Milk may offer potential relief from these symptoms. It's worth considering this strain if you seek a Sativa-dominant Hybrid that may provide potential benefits for managing chronic pain, combating fatigue, alleviating nausea, and reducing stress.

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
