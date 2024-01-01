Cheddar Cheeze, a hybrid mix of Cake Mints, Platinum GSC, and Gorilla Diesel #3, boasts dominant terpenes Myrcene, Linalool, and Limonene. Ideal for easing stress, depression, and anxiety, this strain offers a soothing, uplifting experience that brightens your day.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.