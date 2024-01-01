Indulge in the delightful fusion of Grandaddy Purple and Durban Poison with Cherry Pie, a captivating Indica-dominant Hybrid. Celebrated for its potential in alleviating symptoms of PTSD, bipolar disorder, and stress-related syndromes, Cherry Pie offers a soothing embrace. Dive into a realm of relaxation and bliss as customers rave about its ability to leave you feeling tranquil, serene, and uplifted.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.