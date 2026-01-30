Ease into the moment with Curio Wellness Chill 10:1 Lemon Zen Chews, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Thoughtfully crafted with CBD for balance and enjoyment, these flavorful chews blend bright citrus with the mellow sweetness of golden honey for a smooth, satisfying taste that’s perfect for recreational use.



Featuring a 10:1 CBD-to-THC ratio (20mg CBD : 2mg THC), they’re made for unwinding at your own pace and setting the tone for a laid-back evening or carefree weekend vibe.



Each chew is made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality. Gelatin-free and infused with natural colors and flavors, they’re a plant-based indulgence that makes it easy to savor a little sweetness whenever you want to lean into relaxation.