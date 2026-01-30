Find your moment of ease with Curio Wellness Chill Lemon Zen Chews, part of Curio Wellness’ Best Self Collection. Thoughtfully crafted with CBD for balance and enjoyment, these flavorful chews blend bright citrus with the mellow sweetness of golden honey for a smooth, satisfying taste.



Available in two CBD-to-THC ratios—2:1 (20mg CBD : 10mg THC) and 10:1 (20mg CBD : 2mg THC)—they’re made for unwinding at your own pace and setting the tone for a relaxed evening or weekend vibe.



Each chew is made with high-quality, natural ingredients and consumer tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality. Gelatin-free and infused with natural colors and flavors, they’re a plant-based indulgence that makes it easy to savor a little sweetness whenever you need a gentle reset.