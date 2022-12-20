About this product
Chocolate Mint is a Hybrid cross of Grandaddy Purple and Emerald OG. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Chocolate Mint is recommended to treat muscle pain, depression, and appetite stimulation. Chocolate Mint is CO2 grown in our cGMP certified facility in Maryland. Machine Trimmed.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.