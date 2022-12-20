About this product
Chunk Berry is a Hybrid cross of Hells OG, Gooberry, and Recon OGBX1. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Chunk Berry is recommended to treat stress, anxiety, pain, and muscle aches. Chunk Berry vape is CO2 extracted in our cGMP certified facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.