Citral Flo is a Hybrid cross of Sour Flo and Citral Skunk. It's dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene. Citral Flo is recommended to treat stress, lethargy, and may improve focus. Curio Exclusive flower is machine trimmed in our cGMP certified facility in Maryland.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.