The Fast- Acting Chews are scientifically formulated with micro-emulsion technology for easier absorption and faster onset.** Specifically formulated to have a faster onset than traditional distillate gummies/chews. More predictable and consistent results when compared with traditional chews. Great for “social time” where you want to feel the effects fast. Feel the effects in as little as 5-10 minutes.* Delicious natural fruit flavors.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.