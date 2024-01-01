Curio Fast Acting Chew - Tropical [10mg]

by Curio Wellness
THC —CBD —

About this product

The Fast- Acting Chews are scientifically formulated with micro-emulsion technology for easier absorption and faster onset.** Specifically formulated to have a faster onset than traditional distillate gummies/chews. More predictable and consistent results when compared with traditional chews. Great for “social time” where you want to feel the effects fast. Feel the effects in as little as 5-10 minutes.* Delicious natural fruit flavors.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness
Shop products
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
