Exclusively available at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates.
Midnight Climax is a Hybrid strain resulting from crossing MK Ultra with Raven. Its dominant terpenes, Limonene and Myrcene, enhance its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. This strain is often recommended for managing stress, insomnia, and anxiety.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.