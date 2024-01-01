Available exclusively at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Blueberry Cookies is a Hybrid strain resulting from crossing Blueberry Tahoe with GSC (Girl Scout Cookies). With dominant terpenes like Myrcene and Pinene, it offers a distinct flavor, aroma, and potential effects. This strain is often recommended for relieving muscle pain, reducing stress levels, and potentially enhancing mood. The combination of its lineage and terpene profile makes Blueberry Cookies a promising option for those seeking relaxation and relief from physical discomfort. Additionally, it may have mood-boosting properties, contributing to an overall sense of well-being.



Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates. This All-in-One vape combines efficiency, aesthetics and reliability making it a top choice for enthusiasts looking for quality and convenience. Custom engineered to ensure a delightful experience from the first to the last draw. Our live rosin vapes are solventless, full spectrum, and clean with a compact, sleek, modern design that is rechargeable.

