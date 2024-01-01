Available exclusively at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates. This All-in-One vape combines efficiency, aesthetics and reliability making it a top choice for enthusiasts looking for quality and convenience. Custom engineered to ensure a delightful experience from the first to the last draw. Our live rosin vapes are solventless, full spectrum, and clean with a compact, sleek, modern design that is rechargeable.



Malibu Pure Kush is a Hybrid phenotype of the renowned OG Kush strain. With dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene, this strain is often recommended for managing depression, combating a lack of motivation, and enhancing focus. Malibu Pure Kush provides a well-rounded experience for individuals seeking relief in these areas.



