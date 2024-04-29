Available exclusively at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Prometheus is a Hybrid strain resulting from the cross between Primus and Voodoo. With its dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene and Limonene, this strain is often recommended for managing stress, easing social anxiety, and alleviating depression.



Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates. This All-in-One vape combines efficiency, aesthetics, and reliability making it a top choice for enthusiasts looking for quality and convenience. Custom-engineered to ensure a delightful experience from the first to the last draw. Our live rosin vapes are solventless, full spectrum, and clean with a compact, sleek, modern design that is rechargeable.

Show more