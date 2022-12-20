About this product
Dark Star Tangie (sometimes known as DSCT) is a Hybrid cross of Dark Star, Chemdog, and Tangie. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Dark Star Tangie is recommended to treat pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Dark Star Tangie prerolls are made in our cGMP facility.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.