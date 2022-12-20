About this product
Devil’s Lettuce is a Hybrid cross of Secret Weapon and Cookies and Cream. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Devil’s Lettuce is recommended to treat lack of foucs, stress, and improve mood. Devil's Lettuce Vape is grown and processed in our cGMP-certified facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.