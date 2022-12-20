About this product
Bold, rich and decadent Dixie’s Straight Up Dark Chocolate gets right to the point — world class 70% cacao chocolate and pure, clean-extracted THC. Enjoy all the health benefits of 70% dark chocolate paired with the benefits of whole-plant cannabis. Treat yourself and taste-buds to a truly luscious chocolate experience.
Made in a cGMP facility
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.