Float away in this deeply tranquil cannabis-infused soak–a harmonious formulation of rosemary, lavender, cedarwood, and CBD & THC, producing a well-rounded effect that is greater than the sum of the individual cannabinoids. Formulated with both THC and CBD in a balanced, 1:1 ratio. May provide full-body relaxation, relieve muscles and ease joint pain. While most topical products do not deliver psychoactive effects, it is possible some patients may experience psychoactive effects when using SYNERGY Soak. Manufactured in a cGMP facility.
Full-body treatments: Dissolve 2-5 ounces into a warm bath and soak for at least 15 minutes.
Hand and foot treatments: Dissolve 1-2 ounces into warm water and soak for at least 15 minutes.
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.