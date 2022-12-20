Feel the arctic chill of icy cool comfort. SYNERGY Cool contains a restorative blend of over 20 essential oils, including peppermint oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, pine needle oil, and German chamomile flower oil, to maximize surface-area healing and aromatherapy benefits.

SYNERGY products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio. As a topical product, SYNERGY Cooling Balm does not deliver a psychoactive effect. May address dry damaged skin, muscle cramps, itching, and irritation and promotes blood flow, skin repair, and rejuvenation. Manufactured in a cGMP facility.

Suggested Use: Apply to affected areas, as needed.

