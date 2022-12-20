About this product
Feel the arctic chill of icy cool comfort. SYNERGY Cool contains a restorative blend of over 20 essential oils, including peppermint oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, pine needle oil, and German chamomile flower oil, to maximize surface-area healing and aromatherapy benefits.
SYNERGY products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio. As a topical product, SYNERGY Cooling Balm does not deliver a psychoactive effect. May address dry damaged skin, muscle cramps, itching, and irritation and promotes blood flow, skin repair, and rejuvenation. Manufactured in a cGMP facility.
Suggested Use: Apply to affected areas, as needed.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.