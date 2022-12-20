About this product
Melt away muscle fatigue, swelling, and discomfort with SYNERGY Heat's deep penetrating warmth. SYNERGY Heat combines a revitalizing blend of over 200 essential oils, including cinnamon leaf oil, fennel oil, black pepper oil, and ginger root oil to boost healing as well as aromatherapy benefits. Makes a great spot treatment," targeting affected areas where and when you need it most.SYNERGY products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio. As a topical product, SYNERGY Heat Balm does not deliver a psychoactive effect. May address discomfort associated with post-workout soreness, swollen joints, chronic pain, and muscle cramps.
Suggested Use: Apply to affected areas, as needed.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.