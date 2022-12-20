Melt away muscle fatigue, swelling, and discomfort with SYNERGY Heat's deep penetrating warmth. SYNERGY Heat combines a revitalizing blend of over 200 essential oils, including cinnamon leaf oil, fennel oil, black pepper oil, and ginger root oil to boost healing as well as aromatherapy benefits. Makes a great spot treatment," targeting affected areas where and when you need it most.SYNERGY products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio. As a topical product, SYNERGY Heat Balm does not deliver a psychoactive effect. May address discomfort associated with post-workout soreness, swollen joints, chronic pain, and muscle cramps.

Suggested Use: Apply to affected areas, as needed.



