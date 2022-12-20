This unique relief balm offers a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the medicinal benefits of cannabis). Its anti-inflammatory properties may be effective for treating chronic pain. And, because it’s absorbed through the skin, it doesn’t produce the psychoactive effects typically associated with THC. SYNERGY products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio. Contains a blend of essential oils, including rosemary, lavender, and cedarwood. As a topical product, SYNERGY Relief Balm does not deliver a psychoactive effect.

