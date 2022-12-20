About this product
This unique relief balm offers a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the medicinal benefits of cannabis). Its anti-inflammatory properties may be effective for treating chronic pain. And, because it’s absorbed through the skin, it doesn’t produce the psychoactive effects typically associated with THC. SYNERGY products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio. Contains a blend of essential oils, including rosemary, lavender, and cedarwood. As a topical product, SYNERGY Relief Balm does not deliver a psychoactive effect.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.