Blue Dream is one of the all-time greatest legacy strains. It brings blue skies and relaxed, happy vibes every time. With its sweet berry aroma, this legendary favorite sativa will lift your spirits sky-high. Just Blue it! You know you want to.



FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.



Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms

Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma

Kief-coated cone for added potency

Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish

Zero artificial additives or flavoring

5-10 minute burn time expectancy