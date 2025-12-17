Ah, Grandaddy Purple! This timeless classic strain is heavily indica-dominant, with sweet, grapey notes that will wrap you up in a cozy purple hug. This juicy, all-time favorite legacy strain always hits the spot. Get lit and stay for a bit with Grandaddy Purple!



FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.



Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms

Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma

Kief-coated cone for added potency

Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish

Zero artificial additives or flavoring

5-10 minute burn time expectancy