Maui Pineapple is an all-time classic strain that tastes like paradise. Its sweet pineapple flavor and uplifting effects make it a perfect choice to brighten any day. After a pineapple puff, nothing seems too tough.



FIRE FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes. It offers a pure, authentic and complex flavor. This robust extract is powerful, delivering accelerated and intense effects due to its remarkably high THC concentration.



Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms

Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma

Kief-coated cone for added potency

Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish

Zero artificial additives or flavoring

5-10 minute burn time expectancy