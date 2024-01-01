Fireball Gummies [100mg]

by Curio Wellness
THC —CBD —

About this product

You recognized the logo correctly! We are the Official Cannabis Product of Fireball Whisky®.

Fireball Cannabis Gummies are a HC pack of gummies made providing a truly uplifting edible experience. This is the perfect gummy to conquer your day or night. Going on a hike or hitting a nightclub, our gummies give a euphoric and invigorating activity for all adventure seekers. Our Fireball Gummies are all made from scratch; hand-crafted to spicy perfection using a proprietary formulation to provide an exceptional texture and consistency. The gummies do not contain any Fireball Whisky but are made with the same fiery flavoring found in Fireball Whisky®. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness
Shop products
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.