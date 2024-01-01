You recognized the logo correctly! We are the Official Cannabis Product of Fireball Whisky®.



Fireball Cannabis Gummies are a HC pack of gummies made providing a truly uplifting edible experience. This is the perfect gummy to conquer your day or night. Going on a hike or hitting a nightclub, our gummies give a euphoric and invigorating activity for all adventure seekers. Our Fireball Gummies are all made from scratch; hand-crafted to spicy perfection using a proprietary formulation to provide an exceptional texture and consistency. The gummies do not contain any Fireball Whisky but are made with the same fiery flavoring found in Fireball Whisky®. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.

