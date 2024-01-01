You recognized the logo correctly! We are the Official Cannabis Product of Fireball Whisky®.
Fireball Cannabis Gummies are a HC pack of gummies made providing a truly uplifting edible experience. This is the perfect gummy to conquer your day or night. Going on a hike or hitting a nightclub, our gummies give a euphoric and invigorating activity for all adventure seekers. Our Fireball Gummies are all made from scratch; hand-crafted to spicy perfection using a proprietary formulation to provide an exceptional texture and consistency. The gummies do not contain any Fireball Whisky but are made with the same fiery flavoring found in Fireball Whisky®. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.