Forbidden Fruit | Everyday Machine Trimmed Flower

by Curio Wellness
THC —CBD —

About this product

Indulge in the tantalizing Forbidden Fruit, a mesmerizing Hybrid born from the fusion of Cherry Pie and Tangie. With dominant terpenes such as Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, prepare to be enveloped in a serene embrace that lulls you into a state of tranquility, relaxation, and perhaps a touch of hunger. Forbidden Fruit is a journey into blissful relaxation, tempting you to surrender to its seductive charms and savor every moment of serenity.

About this brand

Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
