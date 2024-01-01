Forbidden Runtz is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain resulting from crossing Runtz with Forbidden Zkittlez. With dominant terpenes like Myrcene and Caryophyllene, it delivers euphoric and relaxed effects. Forbidden Runtz is often recommended for managing migraines, anxiety, and depression.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.