Forbidden Runtz is an Indica-dominant Hybrid cross of Runtz x Forbidden Zkittlez. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Caryophyllene contribute to its euphoric and relaxed effects. Forbidden Runtz is recommended for migraines, anxiety, and depression.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.