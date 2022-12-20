About this product
Future Ex-Wife is a Hybrid cross of Divorce Cake and Zkittles. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Future Ex-Wife is recommended to treat muscle pain, stress, and improved mood. Curio Everyday flower is machine trimmed in our cGMP certified facility in Maryland.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.