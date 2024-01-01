A bold and bewitching Hybrid that artfully unites the best of both worlds. Enveloped in the rich, enticing aroma of ripe blood oranges, this tantalizing strain delivers a favor experience that's both invigorating and deeply satisfying. Blood Brothers expertly blends the uplifting cerebral effects of a Sativa with the soothing relaxation of an Indica, creating a harmonious experience that caters to a wide array of needs.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.