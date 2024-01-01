Float through space, and enjoy the view of the stars and planets of the Blueberry Galaxy. The final destination is the planet of peace and calmness. Flavored with natural fruit terpenes, clean & compact design, ceramic heating coil for consistent flavor and vapor, equipped with a USB charging port.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.