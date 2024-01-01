A zesty and invigorating Sativa that's sure to brighten up your day! Lemonizer is the ideal choice for daytime use, offering a burst of motivation, clarity, and happiness that will help you conquer your to-do list with ease. Perfect for social events, brainstorming sessions, or simply adding a splash of sunshine to your day, Lemonizer is your ticket to a citrus-infused paradise.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.