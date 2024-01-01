A potent Indica that's designed to help leaving the stresses of the day behind. With its rich, earthy tones and gentle undertones of herbal goodness, Passion Fruit is the key to unlocking a realm of deep, restorative rest. Ideal for quiet evenings or preparing for a rejuvenating slumber, this soothing strain will have you drifting into a dreamy state of serenity in no time.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.