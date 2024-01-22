Indulge in the velvety smoothness of Peaches & Cream, a luxurious Hybrid that masterfully melds the energizing effects of a Sativa with the calming properties of an Indica. Wrapped in the delicate fragrance of sun-ripened peaches and silky cream, this mouthwatering strain offers a balanced experience perfect for any time of day.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.