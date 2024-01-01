Savor the sun-kissed sweetness of Strawberry Blonde, a radiant Hybrid that combines the invigorating effects of a Sativa with the soothing relaxation of an Indica. Bursting with the juicy essence of ripe strawberries, this delectable strain is perfect for daytime adventures or unwinding after a busy day. Strawberry Blonde's fruity aroma and balanced effects make it a versatile choice for any occasion.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.