Garlic Crasher is an Indica strain that is created by crossing two famous strains, GMO (also known as Garlic Cookies) with Sherb Crasher. This strain provides a relaxing effect that spreads throughout the body while keeping the mind alert. Garlic Crasher is particularly popular for its ability to alleviate stress and pain without causing complete sedation. This strain has a unique aroma that combines scents of diesel, coffee, and fruit. It is a preferred choice among patients for managing symptoms related to chronic pain.





read more