GG4, a mesmerizing Hybrid born from the union of Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, shines with dominant terpenes like Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. This potent trio may produce a blissful experience that could envelop you in relaxation, drift you to sleep, and awaken your appetite. Perfect for soothing stress, anxiety, and pain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.