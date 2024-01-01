Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Comfort tablets are specifically formulated to help address the symptoms associated with gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn’s Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and others.

Relief from GI issues may be found in the right combination of THC (for pain), CBD (for inflammation), and CBG (anti-microbial)

Convenient solution, so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief

60 tablets per bottle

CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower

Small dose of THC so you can function without feeling the psychoactive effects*

Utilizes Curio’s proprietary pulse-release technology

Manufactured in a cGMP facility

*Psychoactive effects of THC may vary from patient to patient.



