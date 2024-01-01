Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Comfort tablets are specifically formulated to help address the symptoms associated with gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn’s Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and others. Relief from GI issues may be found in the right combination of THC (for pain), CBD (for inflammation), and CBG (anti-microbial) Convenient solution, so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief 60 tablets per bottle CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower Small dose of THC so you can function without feeling the psychoactive effects* Utilizes Curio’s proprietary pulse-release technology Manufactured in a cGMP facility *Psychoactive effects of THC may vary from patient to patient.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.