Developed by our Scientific Board, GI by Curio™ Soothe tinctures are specifically formulated to relieve the symptoms associated with nausea.

Balanced, specific ratios of CBG, CBD, and THC to combat nausea

A healthy, convenient solution so no guessing about strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief

A small dose of THC so you can function without feeling the psychoactive effects

Manufactured in a cGMP facility

Available in 12mL

Developed by our Scientific Board, GI by Curio™ Soothe tinctures are specifically formulated to relieve the symptoms associated with nausea.

