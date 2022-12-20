About this product
Developed by our Scientific Board, GI by Curio™ Soothe tinctures are specifically formulated to relieve the symptoms associated with nausea.
Balanced, specific ratios of CBG, CBD, and THC to combat nausea
A healthy, convenient solution so no guessing about strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief
A small dose of THC so you can function without feeling the psychoactive effects
Manufactured in a cGMP facility
Available in 12mL
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.