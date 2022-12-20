About this product
Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Soothe vapes may help to relieve the symptoms associated with nausea.
THC-dominant vape containing CBG and specific terpenes, such as limonene and myrcene, known to help with nausea, pain, and relaxation
Convenient solution so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief
Manufactured in a cGMP facility
CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower
Onset: 1-5 min
Duration: 1-4 hrs
No product reviews
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.