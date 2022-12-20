Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Soothe vapes may help to relieve the symptoms associated with nausea.

THC-dominant vape containing CBG and specific terpenes, such as limonene and myrcene, known to help with nausea, pain, and relaxation

Convenient solution so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief

Manufactured in a cGMP facility

CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower

Onset: 1-5 min

Duration: 1-4 hrs

