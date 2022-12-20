About this product
Gondola Wish is a Hybrid cross of MK Ultra and Raven. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Gondola Wish is recommended to treat creative blocks, stress, and lack of focus. Gondola Wish prerolls are processed in Curio's cGMP Certified facility in Maryland.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.